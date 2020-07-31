Popular

QuakeCon at Home schedule promises cosplay, competitions, and cooking shows

This year's event will be held entirely online, and runs around the clock from August 7-9.

Nobody's going to QuakeCon this year, and that means everybody's going to QuakeCon—if they want to, at least. After pulling the plug on the live show because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bethesda announced that the show would be held digitally, from August 7-9, and now we've got a full schedule so we can figure out how to properly allocate our viewing time.

It's a real issue for fans, because when I say QuakeCon runs August 7-9, I mean all the way through, non-stop, from Welcome to QuakeCon at Home at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on August 7, with Bethesda SVP Pete Hines laying out the itinerary, to 7 pm PT/10 ET on August 9, when Evil Within 2 game designer and director John Johanas plays and discusses the game with community manager Jonny Roses.

Highlights this year include a Doom Eternal panel with Hugo Martin and Marty Stratton at 7:30 pm ET, and the Quake World Championship Grand Finals, at 5 pm ET on August 9. There will also be a cosplay showcase, courtesy of the Australia and New Zealand Cosplay Competition, at 12 am ET on August 9, and an interview with Australian Fallout cosplay creator 5NOVCreations at 3 am ET on August 8—right after a 2 am post-apocalyptic cooking show featuring recipes from the official Fallout Cookbook.

Dishonored, Prey, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Skyrim will also be seen in various streams during QuakeCon at Home. Two games not mentioned, however, are Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. That's not unexpected, though: Starfield is still just a faint blip on the radar, and TES6 is even further off.

