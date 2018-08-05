There's an official Fallout recipe book on the way

The World of Warcraft cookbook let us cook spider kabobs, but now there's an official Fallout cookbook coming we'll finally be able to make our own baked bloatfly and mole rat manicotti. Yum!

The Vault Dweller's Official Cookbook is written by Victoria Rosenthal, who runs the Pixelated Provisions blog. She shares recipes inspired by videogames including this peckish pizza from Overcooked and, easier to achieve, the classic Team Fortress 2 sandvich. Her forthcoming collection of 78 Fallout-themed recipes is broken up into sections for basics, appetizers, soups and stews, sides, mains, desserts, and even drinks so you can learn to make your own Nuka-Cola.

It's being published on October 23 and you can get it from Amazon here. Good luck rounding up the ingredients for braised Deathclaw and Mirelurk Queen steak.

