Dan, Logan, Josh, Chris, Anthony, Andy, and eventually Evan discuss the new info on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, playtime of the last stand mode in Dawn Of War 2: Retribution, and the latest caped crusades in DC Universe: Online. Other topics include a Starcraft 2 mod that gets Blizzards attention, an enhancement mod for Fallout: New Vegas and deals on some classic games from GOG.com.

PC Gamer US Podcast 256 - Vendebt