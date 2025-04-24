PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

This month PC Gamer goes fangs-on with The Chinese Room's revamped World of Darkness RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and discover a thrilling, blood-filled, detective noir experience no gamer should miss. For this world-exclusive cover feature PC Gamer travels to The Chinese Room's Brighton-based studio to play the game for many hours, as well as speak to numerous key devs about their vision for the game. And the result is your ultimate one-stop-shop feature on everything you need to know about Bloodlines 2. This is the mature, blood-filled World of Darkness RPG we've all been waiting to sink our teeth into. Hype!

We've played Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and from our fangs-on experience at The Chinese Room, the hype is real. (Image credit: Future)

But this issue doesn't just stop there in terms of features, as this month we also have a fantastic feature on Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. satirical new sci-fi action-adventure game, Revenge of the Savage Planet. Thanks to unprecedented, world-exclusive access, PC Gamer speaks to multiple key developers about what this turbo-charged sequel delivers, and we show gamers multiple of its exotic new alien worlds, with never-before-seen screenshots in bountiful supply. Revenge of the Savage Planet is already looking like a classic in the making, and a worthy successor to the 84 per cent rated original, which you can check out in PC Gamer's Journey to the Savage Planet review.

We get the inside scoop on Revenge of the Savage Planet in this issue directly from its developers, Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. (Image credit: Future)

Finally, to top things off in terms of features this month, we have a fascinating (and funny) feature in which a PC Gamer writer attempts to perform the surgery they are having in real life in Surgeon Simulator. What could go wrong? Plenty, actually, including organs being dropped on the floor. This is why we have professionals in real life, people!

What could go wrong? Lots! (Image credit: Future)

Then, in terms of previews, we go hands-on with exciting new co-op heist shooter, Den of Wolves, play many hours of the fresh new life sim, InZOI, as well as going hands-on with FBC: Firebreak, Absolum, Echoes of Elysium, Seven Seas: Adventures, Skin Deep, Earth vs Mars, Voxile, and Amberspire.

Finally, The Sims has some real competition in the life sim genre. (Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, over in reviews land, the PC Gamer team delivers our official verdicts on exotic new stab-'em-up, Assassin's Creed Shadows, as well as The First Berserker: Khazan, Atomfall, Rise of the Ronin, Fragpunk, Wanderstop, Two Point Museum, and Grit and Valor - 1949, among other games.

The PC Gamer tech team builds this stunning AMD 9070 XT-powered rig in this issue. (Image credit: Future)

All that plus a group test of six top rapid trigger keyboards to see which is best, a reinstall of the now legendary PC hardware crusher, Crysis, the blood and ghost-filled commencement to our new Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines diary, a look at the best mods to make Kingdom Come: Deliverance II both easier and harder, a passionate explanation as to why SCP: Secret Laboratory's proximity chat is awesome, an essential guide to staying alive in Atomfall's post-apocalypse Britain, a dive into the exciting new Half-Life 2 RTX release, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

This month's exclusive subscriber cover. (Image credit: Future)

Issue 409 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!