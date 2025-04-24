PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Plus: Den of Wolves, Revenge of the Savage Planet, FBC: Firebreak, Echoes of Elysium, gaming keyboards tested, and much more!
This month PC Gamer goes fangs-on with The Chinese Room's revamped World of Darkness RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and discover a thrilling, blood-filled, detective noir experience no gamer should miss. For this world-exclusive cover feature PC Gamer travels to The Chinese Room's Brighton-based studio to play the game for many hours, as well as speak to numerous key devs about their vision for the game. And the result is your ultimate one-stop-shop feature on everything you need to know about Bloodlines 2. This is the mature, blood-filled World of Darkness RPG we've all been waiting to sink our teeth into. Hype!
But this issue doesn't just stop there in terms of features, as this month we also have a fantastic feature on Raccoon Logic Studios Inc. satirical new sci-fi action-adventure game, Revenge of the Savage Planet. Thanks to unprecedented, world-exclusive access, PC Gamer speaks to multiple key developers about what this turbo-charged sequel delivers, and we show gamers multiple of its exotic new alien worlds, with never-before-seen screenshots in bountiful supply. Revenge of the Savage Planet is already looking like a classic in the making, and a worthy successor to the 84 per cent rated original, which you can check out in PC Gamer's Journey to the Savage Planet review.
Finally, to top things off in terms of features this month, we have a fascinating (and funny) feature in which a PC Gamer writer attempts to perform the surgery they are having in real life in Surgeon Simulator. What could go wrong? Plenty, actually, including organs being dropped on the floor. This is why we have professionals in real life, people!
Then, in terms of previews, we go hands-on with exciting new co-op heist shooter, Den of Wolves, play many hours of the fresh new life sim, InZOI, as well as going hands-on with FBC: Firebreak, Absolum, Echoes of Elysium, Seven Seas: Adventures, Skin Deep, Earth vs Mars, Voxile, and Amberspire.
Meanwhile, over in reviews land, the PC Gamer team delivers our official verdicts on exotic new stab-'em-up, Assassin's Creed Shadows, as well as The First Berserker: Khazan, Atomfall, Rise of the Ronin, Fragpunk, Wanderstop, Two Point Museum, and Grit and Valor - 1949, among other games.
All that plus a group test of six top rapid trigger keyboards to see which is best, a reinstall of the now legendary PC hardware crusher, Crysis, the blood and ghost-filled commencement to our new Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines diary, a look at the best mods to make Kingdom Come: Deliverance II both easier and harder, a passionate explanation as to why SCP: Secret Laboratory's proximity chat is awesome, an essential guide to staying alive in Atomfall's post-apocalypse Britain, a dive into the exciting new Half-Life 2 RTX release, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!
Issue 409 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.
Enjoy the issue!
Rob is editor of PC Gamer magazine and has been PC gaming since the early 1990s, an experience that has left him with a life-long passion for first person shooters, isometric RPGs and point and click adventures. Professionally Rob has written about games, gaming hardware and consumer technology for almost twenty years, and before joining the PC Gamer team was deputy editor of T3.com, where he oversaw the website's gaming and tech content as well its news and ecommerce teams. You can also find Rob's words in a series of other gaming magazines and books such as Future Publishing's own Retro Gamer magazine and numerous titles from Bitmap Books. In addition, he is the author of Super Red Green Blue, a semi-autobiographical novel about games and gaming culture. Recreationally, Rob loves motorbikes, skiing and snowboarding, as well as team sports such as football and cricket.
