Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 92 - If Only You Could Talk To The Mecha-Hitler

By

In this bumper-length episode Graham, Rich and Chris discuss E3, the Oculus Rift, new Wolfenstein, The Evil Within and your questions from Twitter. If you like tangents, this episode is basically Christmas.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes as well as downloading the MP3 directly. There's also a YouTube version .

To ask a question in a future episode, follow PC Gamer on Twitter . On the day of recording we'll invite people to ping us their quandries.

You can also follow us as individuals:

Chris - @cthursten

Graham - @gonnas

Rich - @richmcc

Show notes

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments