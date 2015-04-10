PC Gamer Podcast #367 - Killing Floor, Rainbow Six, and Pillars

After posting our GDC and PAX Special, we've decided to keep the momentum rolling with another episode of the PC Gamer podcast for you! In the first numbered episode since sometime in the mid-50s, Evan, Tyler, and Tom discuss the big games they've been playing: Killing Floor 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, Cities: Skylines, and Pillars of Eternity. Also, our office receives curious visitors from Mexico, and the team questions why every other plot has us saving the world, or even universe. Can't we just deal with local problems, for once?

