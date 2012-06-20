Orcs Must Die 2 announced for July 30 release

Warm up your war-magery! The sequel to Robot Entertainment's 3rd-person tower defense/hack and slash hit will be landing with the splat of many orc corpses on July 30th.

The dev press release proclaims: "Orcs Must Die! 2 thrusts players and their friends back into battle against a terrifying mob of orcs and other monsters. With a redesigned spellbook, players will have a broader range of options to build a deadly arsenal of defenses. Investing hard-earned skulls in an enormous new upgrade system will allow players to cater to their favorite methods of burning, grinding, tossing, or dismembering orcs."

In addition to being able to play the entire game co-op (courtesy of the new Sorceress character, who is described as focusing more on finesse than the classic War Mage), the upgrade system has been overhauled so that you can replay the same level for skulls as many times as you want. As opposed to the original, which only awarded you skulls for performing better on a level than you had previously. We're also promised more traps, weapons, spells, and enemies.

As a final note, the release reveals, "As a special bonus, players who own the original Orcs Must Die! on PC will unlock exclusive content in the sequel." So if you haven't yet checked out the original, now may be the time to immerse yourself up the the waist in goblin-based carnage.