The RoboCop: Rogue City expansion that looks like Dredd will bring more trouble to your PC in July

RoboCop: Rogue City fell a few steps short of great when it released in 2023, but it was a fun enough romp through dystopian Detroit and a vast improvement over Teyon's (bad) Terminator game. So I was pleased to discover that it's getting an expansion, which we've now found out will land in July.
Titled RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, the expansion takes heavy cues from 2012 action film Dredd (which itself is very similar to 2011's The Raid, but Unfinished Business' reveal trailer directly references a line from Dredd, so that seems to be the primary inspiration). It sees Murphy battling through an OmniCorp skyscraper taken over by mercenaries, with interstitial missions that flash back to the days when he was all cop and no robo.
The release date announcement was accompanied by a new story trailer, revealing a smidge more info about what's going on at the OmniCorp building. As well as being designed to house Detroit's homeless, it seems the building also contains a machine that can control all OmniCorps devices (presumably including Murphy).
The trailer also provides a glimpse of some of the new characters in the expansion. Murphy will be guided through the building by a scientist named Miranda, but her name is about all the trailer tells us about that character.. The leader of the mercenaries also seems to be a figure from Murphy's past—they sound a bit like Max Becker from the original game, though it isn't clear if it's the same character.
In any case, I hope Unfinished Business can bring a bit more of the style and satire inherent in Verhoeven's film. Rogue City nailed the character and the vibe of Detroit, and the action wasn't half-bad either. But it didn't quite nail the exuberance and scathing tone of the films. Teyon is improving all the time, though, so I'm looking forward to seeing how Unfinished Business turns out when it launches on July 17.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
