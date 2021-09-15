Where to find Petalcaps in New World

Looking for Petalcaps in New World? There are plenty of resources to gather in Amazon's MMO, but it's not always easy to find them if you don't know what to look out for. Hemp is pretty easy to spot, but Fronded Petalcaps are far less conspicuous. If you're trying to complete the 'Weakness of the Ego' quest, this can be frustrating.

There's a lot to explore in Aeternum and trying to find a specific plant in a busy starting area can be tricky. Whether you want to craft yourself some potions or complete the quest, this guide has you covered. Here are the New World Petalcap locations, as well as how to harvest them.

New World Petalcap locations: Where to find the resource

Fronded Petalcaps are generally found in grasslands and wooded areas. The area around Windsward is a good place to start, though you can find them scattered as far as northeast of Cutlass Keys. You can refer to the map above for more densely packed areas. Alternatively, this interactive map will give the exact locations. You may also have more luck finding the plants further away from the settlement, depending on how busy your server is.

The plant itself looks like a rounded spray of leaves with a thick stalk growing from the center. Check the screenshot above if you're not sure what to look for. You'll need a flint sickle or better to harvest any resources from it, though you can gather it from level 1 in Harvesting.

(Image credit: newworld-map.com)

As mentioned above, Petalcaps can be used for various potions and you'll need to gather at least three for Weakness of the Ego, one of the main quests from Everfall. In addition to Petalcaps, the plant has a chance to yield Green Pigment as well as Mushroom Fins.