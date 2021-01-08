How to unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun in Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone

Want to take the Warzone Streetsweeper shotgun for a spin? This fully automatic weapon has a superior fire rate compared to its semi-auto and pump-action competitors, making it a promising new addition to Cold War and Warzone's shotgun family. You'll need to complete a challenge to unlock this gun for free, or buy a shiny new bundle from the store if you fancy picking up its new blueprint.

This isn't the first time we've laid eyes on the Streetsweeper shotgun. It first surfaced in Warzone in December, and some players managed to unlock it early by completing the challenge. If you're eager to add it to your inventory, let's go over how to unlock the Cold War Streetsweeper shotgun.

Here's how to unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun in Cold War and Warzone

To unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun for free, you need to get three kills with a shotgun without dying in 15 different matches. Completing the challenge and unlocking this Cold War weapon also rewards 1000 XP, so it's worth popping a Gallo SA12 or Hauer 77 into one of your loadouts and settling into some Multiplayer matches. Alternatively, you can unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun by zooming through Warzone's Plunder games instead. Try this Gallo SA12 setup if you want to rush down this challenge:

Muzzle: Duckbill Choke

Duckbill Choke Barrel: 21.4" Reinforced Heavy

21.4" Reinforced Heavy Body: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Ammo: 9 Rnd Tube/STANAG 12 Rnd Tube

9 Rnd Tube/STANAG 12 Rnd Tube Stock: No Stock

To ensure your hard work pays off, I recommend seeing each match through to the end to ensure that your kills are tracked and updated on the challenge screen. While some players have reported that they've managed to unlock the weapon by leaving matches early, others have said that their progress hasn't been tracked reliably using this method. Remember, you can always take a peek at your progress between matches by heading to your loadouts, selecting the shotguns tab, and clicking on the Streetsweeper.

Call of Duty: Cold War & Warzone Streetsweeper shotgun blueprint

If you can't wait to get your hands on the Streetsweeper, you can head to the store in either Call of Duty: Cold War, or Warzone and pick up the Shock Value bundle for 1200 COD points:

Streetsweeper shotgun Legendary blueprint: Surge Protector

Surge Protector Charm: Van De Graaff

Van De Graaff Emblem: Experimental Weapon

Experimental Weapon Sticker: Lazer Bolt

(Image credit: Activision, Infinity Ward)

The Surge Protector blueprint has five attachments equipped for the Streetsweeper shotgun, including the 14.6" Ranger barrel which boosts its damage range, and the SAS Combat Stock which increases your mobility. It also has a STANAG 18 RND magazine to increase its ammo capacity, at the expense of reload speed. It's SWAT 5mw Laser Sight buffs its hip fire accuracy, but there's also a no frills Quickdot LED optic attached to keep things clean and simple when you aim down sights.