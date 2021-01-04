The best DMR 14 loadouts for Warzone

Hunting for the best DMR 14 Warzone loadout? Performing well at long ranges while retaining accuracy, the DMR 14 puts its tactical rifle counterparts to shame. It can tear through an enemy squad with a few well-timed headshots, and it's currently running rampant in Warzone. While you usually wouldn't reach for a semi-automatic tactical gun, the increased fire rate and minimal recoil on this one is just too good to pass up.

This weapon can be unlocked at level 49, so you'll need to grind some XP in order to unlock it. However, remember that Warzone and Cold War now share their leveling systems, making it easier to get your hands on the good stuff. Let's break down the essential DMR 14 Warzone builds that make this rifle unstoppable, and how to use them effectively.

The best DMR 14 Warzone builds for all situations

DMR 14 & Diamatti loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 16.3" Titanium

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Rnd

Secondary

Diamatti: Unlocked at level 49, or acquire the Tiny Comrade blueprint in The Tracer Pack: Violet Anime Bundle.

Perks

E.O.D

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Call of Duty content creator BennyCentral prefers the 16.3" Titanium barrel over the widely popular 20.8" Task Force and 20.8" Match Grade variants. It's increased fire rate is well suited to Warzone, but it's worth trying these out yourself. Most prefer to use a two or three-times scope with this weapon, so you can't go wrong with the Visiontech 2x optic. Equipping a silencer is key if you're planning to hold angles with the DMR 14. Using the Agency Silencer, you can pick off opponents in the distance without giving up your position.

Dual wielding your Diamatti secondary is perfect for rushing down enemy squads. The Tiny Comrade blueprint features a powerful setup, but if you haven't bought the bundle you can always build your own after unlocking the Diamatti pistol at level 49.

Opt for the E.O.D. perk to reduce the damage you take from fire and explosives, and Amped to switch between your weapons quickly. Plant C4 to catch others off guard, or use your Heartbeat Sensor to find nearby threats. These are the go-to Tactical of choice for many however, in this setup you can evade others' Heartbeat Sensors by equipping the Ghost perk.

(Image credit: Activision)

DMR 14 & MAC-10 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.8" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Rnd

Secondary

MAC-10: Unlocked at level 15 in the Season 1 battle pass. You can also unlock the Gallantry blueprint at level 95 of the battle pass.

Perks

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If you're looking for an alternative, but equally lethal DMR 14 Warzone loadout, popular YouTuber and streamer IceManIsaac uses this loadout with pleasing results. You'll want to fully level your DMR 14 before hopping into gunsmith to kit it out with the best additions. The core attachments are similar to the loadout above, but switching up your barrel, optics, perks, and secondary will give the build a different feel.

The Agency Silencer increases the gun's damage range, while keeping your shots quiet. You're free to choose whichever optic suits you, however the Axial Arms 3x is a solid scope that'll allow you to engage with enemy squads at long ranges. The 30 Rnd extends your magazine ammo capacity with few downsides compared to the other attachments on offer. Finally, the Field Agent Foregrip and 20.8" Task Force continue to boost your damage range, without skimping on recoil control.

In keeping with other powerful loadouts, you'll need the Overkill perk in your second slot so that you can carry two primary weapons. Switch to your MAC-10 secondary to shred through nearby opponents. Ideally, you should be aiming for headshots with the DMR 14, which can be challenging when an enemy pops up suddenly. The Gallantry blueprint makes quick work of these pests, but a regular MAC-10 with an extended magazine will get the job done, too. E.O.D and Amped are the best picks once again, alongside a sticky Semtex, and a sneaky Heartbeat Sensor for sniffing out foes.

(Image credit: Activision, Infinity Ward)

DMR 14 blueprints

If you're yet to unlock the DMR 14, there are currently two blueprints in the store available for 800 COD Points each. The Arrow Head bundle comes with the Totemic DMR 14 blueprint, equipped with the following attachments:

Muzzle: Silencer

Barrel: 20.8" Match Grade

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Front Grip Ammunition: 30 Rnd

The Pinch Hitter bundle features the Solid Core DMR 14 blueprint, fitted with:

Barrel: 20.8" Match Grade

Stock: Duster Pad

Ammunition: 30 Rnd

Rear Grip: Speed Tape

These blueprints will give you a good head start if you haven't managed to level up your DMR 14. I recommend the Totemic blueprint as it features a silencer attachment. It has plenty of ammunition thanks to the 30 Rnd magazine, and its 20.8" Match Grade barrel boosts its damage range.