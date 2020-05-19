Where to find all the loot-filled bunkers of Warzone

Looking for the Warzone bunker locations that have just opened up? Ever since Infinity Ward's battle royale game first opened its doors, hidden parts of it remained mysteriously shut. Now Verdansk's secrets are beginning to unravel, and its bunker doors are now ready to be opened by intrepid players.

Since Apex Legends vaults appeared in King's Canyon, and Fortnite vaults cropped up not long after, now Call of Duty: Warzone is getting in on the action. However, if you're on the hunt for the oodles of rare loot contained within, you'll need to scavenge a Warzone red access card first.

Then, once you've done that, you've only got the entire map to pore over to find these secretive spots, with its 300-plus landmarks and yawning wastes in between. So, to save you some crucial exploring time, here's a handy breakdown of all 12 Warzone bunker locations, and how to get their damn doors open.

How to open Warzone bunkers

First, you need a Red Access Card, which is only available in legendary crates. However, they're so rare that they're not even guaranteed to show up in those, so keep your fingers firmly crossed when opening them.

Next you need to find a bunker. This is the point at which you'll need to be smart: These areas are going to become hot zones for players with key cards, and sneaky chancers lingering in the shadows, hoping to pinch them. The Warzone bunker northeast of Prison (pictured above) is pretty well known, so consider making your way to an alternative treasure trove, if the circle allows.

Then look for the keypad to the right of the door. Interacting with that will trigger the horizontal yellow bars to unlock, and the door will open. If you make it this far, happy looting—you've earned it.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

All Warzone bunker locations

Above you can see a map with all the bunker locations—some are so close together they're indicated by the same mark. However, some are quite hidden away, so here are further descriptions:

00: On the coast south of Promenade West, head down the cliff as if you're going out of bounds to find the path to this mischievously hidden spot.

On the coast south of Promenade West, head down the cliff as if you're going out of bounds to find the path to this mischievously hidden spot. 01: North of the go kart track and southwest of Boneyard.

North of the go kart track and southwest of Boneyard. 02: Drive north along the road from the previous bunker.

Drive north along the road from the previous bunker. 03: Right next to bunker 02, but you'll need to drop through a trap door.

Right next to bunker 02, but you'll need to drop through a trap door. 04: Southeast of Dam, in the cliffs above the large Russian sign.

Southeast of Dam, in the cliffs above the large Russian sign. 05: On the west side of Crash Site.

On the west side of Crash Site. 06: On the far east side of the map between Quarry and Lumber, above the train tunnel.

On the far east side of the map between Quarry and Lumber, above the train tunnel. 07: East of TV station, northeast of Stadium. Look for another trap door.

East of TV station, northeast of Stadium. Look for another trap door. 08: Opposite bunker 07, head down the steps inside.

Opposite bunker 07, head down the steps inside. 09: Northeast of Prison, cut into the cliff below the bridge.

Northeast of Prison, cut into the cliff below the bridge. 10: South of Tavorsk Park on Verdansk's southern edge.

South of Tavorsk Park on Verdansk's southern edge. 11: Northwest of Military Base.

That's where you can find all the bunkers in Warzone, but the secrets in the game may not end there. When the game launched, phones and computers could also be interacted with across the map. Now that the bunkers have opened for a determined few, will these other secrets come to life soon, too?