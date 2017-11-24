Grab the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S for 21% off on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for good Black Friday savings, we have extensive coverage on all the best savings. You can check out our hub pages that cover everything from games to graphics cards. But if you're an avid Twitch streamer or always dreamed of playing games for an audience, Amazon has some great deals on two necessary pieces of equipment you should check out.

Until November 24, 11:59 PM, Amazon has the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S for $120 (21% off) and the Elgato Stream Deck for $100 (33% off). That's the biggest discount Amazon has ever had on either of these devices.

The HD60 S is great for capturing console footage (but could theoretically be used to capture PC footage too) in 1080p, 60 fps. It also features built-in live streaming to Twitch and YouTube, and supports webcams, overlays, and all those necessary bits to make your stream pop. At $120, it's a great deal.

The Stream Deck is definitely a more advanced piece of equipment for more serious streamers. At 33% off, it's a big discount. The Stream Deck features 15 customizable LCD keys that you can use to switch scenes, launch media, or adjust audio levels. It integrates directly with the most popular software like the Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, and more. We actually use this to help run our weekly PC Gamer Show, and it's a handy tool to have—especially if you don't have a second monitor to help manage your stream.