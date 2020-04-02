Gone Home and Hob are free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to hand out free games on a weekly basis. This week you can snag Fullbright's first-person house-'em-up Gone Home and Runic Games' action-adventure Hob. They join Drawful 2, which is also currently free on Steam, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service, a new multiplayer physics game.

Gone Home is a first-person exploration game where you play as a young woman who returns to find her family home empty. As you explore the house, you begin to uncover the drama surrounding each member of the family. It's an intimate and thoughtful story, which Logan described as "an affecting game that challenges you like no other" in his 85% review.

If you're up for something a little more upbeat, then Hob is a puzzle-platformer where you play as a silent protagonist with a giant left arm. While its platforming might be clumsy at times, Andy awarded it 77% because of its vibrant world.

Gone Home, Hob, and Drawful 2 are all free to download until 8am PT/4pm BST on April 9. You simply need to sign in to your Epic account to claim them. Next week, Sherlock Holmes Crimes and Punishment is your Epic Store freebie.