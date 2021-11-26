Get $500 off this tricked-out RTX 3070 Ti gaming PC

Do you need a liquid-cooled PC? Of course not. But is it very cool? You bet it is. That's the main thing drawing my eye to this EK-Fluid 270 Vanquish gaming PC. It's $500 off right now at $2,999 for its base model, and for a pretty penny you're getting an RTX 3070 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, 32GB RAM, and 3TB of total SSD storage.

With the chip shortage raging on, finding a good Black Friday gaming PC deal is one of the best ways to get your hands on a new graphics card. The RTX 3070 Ti is one of the best cards you can get right now, so if you're on board with one of the latest Ryzen CPUs along with it, this is a nice discount on an already expensive rig. A 3070 is what we suggest for comfortable gaming at 1440p and 144Hz, though a 3060 Ti should be able to deliver that level of performance in most games too.

It's worth noting that the 3070 Ti can be had cheaper elsewhere. Over on Best Buy, there's a CyberPowerPC RTX 3070 Ti gaming PC for $2,099.99 with a respectable i7-11700KF CPU. So with this build you're paying a premium for a fancy case stocked with an integrated liquid cooling system. If you like RGB, it's hard to beat the spectacle of a liquid stream that brightens the case while simultaneously cooling your CPU, and it'll certainly make for a quieter build. We haven't reviewed this particular Vanquish model, but we are a fan of EK-Fluid's functional and fashionable builds. Just know that all of the extra cooling hardware can make part replacements a bit trickier than a traditional case.

EK Fluid Gaming PC 250 Conquest EK-Fluid Gaming PC 270 Vanquish | Ryzen 7 5800X | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | 32GB RAM | 3TB SSD | $3,499.99 $2,999 at EK-Fluid (save $500)

There are way cheaper ways to get a 30-series card right now, but none of them come packed with EK-Fluid's custom liquid-cooling case, and this is the best price we've seen for one with specs this impressive.



The Vanquish is also configurable if you're looking for a bit more (or less) oomph. You can downgrade down from 32GB to 16GB of RAM for around $150 off or bump all the way up to an 8TB SSD for a few hundred more. The prebuilt also comes with a full 3-year warranty, which feels fair given the cash you're dropping.

