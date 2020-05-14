Where to destroy teddy bears in Fortnite

Where are the Fortnite teddy bears in Holly Hedges? Part two of the Fortnite "Location Domination" challenges will send players bouncing around the map once again to complete the mission for extra XP and other rewards. One of the more difficult challenges involves going around Holly Hedges and destroying teddy bears. But those little jerks are pretty stealthy, so we went ahead and rounded up all the locations you need to visit to complete the challenge.

Teddy bear location 1: At the street that circles around at the northwest corner of Holly Hedges, by a fairly large tree with two benches under it.

Teddy bear location 2: At the outdoor portion of the garden store in the center of town, in a corner against the rock wall and a shelf.

Teddy bear location 3: At the entrance to the outdoor area of the same garden store, by the checkout stands just at the corner of the hedge.

Teddy bear location 4: West side of Holly Hedges, the blue and gray brick house, in the living room.

Teddy bear location 5: In the tan brick house at the southern edge of Holly Hedges, second floor kid's bedroom.

Teddy bear location 6 and 7: In the same house, just up in the attic. Two bears will be sitting next to each other. You may have to use your harvesting tool to smash your way up here.

Teddy bear location 8: The three-story house on the southeast edge of Holly Hedges, in the second floor bedroom.

Teddy bear location 9: The same southeast house as teddy bear eight, just one floor up and sitting next to a gnome that's using a telescope.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides. Odds are there will be another gnome challenge to do, considering there's a bunch of the teddy bear's mortal enemies also hanging around Holly Hedges, so check back soon.