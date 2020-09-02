Where to emote at a friendship monument in Fortnite for Groot's Awakening Challenge

Fortnite's Groot Awakening Challenges are your key to getting the Rocket emote, which allows everyone's favorite tree-man superhero to partner up with everyone's favorite totally-not-a-raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy. The final challenge tasks you with using an emote at a friendship monument, but if you don't know where to look, it can be difficult. Every Marvel character in the season 4 battle pass has their own Awakening Challenges (except for Wolverine, who has his own challenges) which you'll need to finish to get their special skin or emote. You can also acquire a rare Baby Groot back bling cosmetic.

If you don't know where to find the friendship monument on the Fortnite map, here's a guide that spells it all out for you. Keep in mind that you also need to have the Groot skin equipped for these challenges. If you missed it, the first Groot Awakening Challenge asks you to plant a seed on a heart-shaped island.

Groot's Awakening: Friendship monument location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The friendship monument is located west of Sweaty Sands and east of Fort Crumpet.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's actually the Hay Man and Pipe Man structures, who've recently met each other for a radical high-five pose.

All you need to do is stand in front of the friendship monument, open up your emote wheel, and you'll see your usual emotes have temporarily disappeared.

They're replaced with Groot's "Battle Brothers" emote. Activate that, and Rocket will appear on Groot's back.

That's that. You've now officially completed Groot's Awakening Challenges and gotten the Rocket cosmetic.

