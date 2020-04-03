Where to find Deadpool's two pistols in Fortnite

Looking for the two Fortnite Deadpool pistols? Of course you are because, as plenty of little birdies have told us, this is the week that Wade Wilson properly arrives as a Fortnite Deadpool skin. Yep, we've been waiting seven long weeks, Fortnite season 3 is almost here, and our patience has been justly rewarded.

We only have a couple more hoops to jump through, though. Before we can jump into a Fortnite Phone Booth and emerge in beautiful crimson spandex, we must find two Deadpool pistols in Fortnite. Thankfully there's no need to launch into a game as you can find the elusive collectibles in the game's battle pass menu. It's nice and easy, so here's where to find Wade's missing weapons.

Fortnite Deadpool pistols locations

The first pistol can be seen almost immediately after you've accepted the task on Wade's computer. When you're on the main battle pass screen with the assorted heroes chilling around a hologram of the battle royale island, it's just under that middle table. It's just to the right of where you found a chimichanga in the second week of Deadpool tasks.

The second is in Meowscle's gym. Once you've got here, the second and final pistol is just nestled amidst the buff cat's rather heavy-looking barbell weights in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Once you've clicked on that you're just a phone booth or port-a-potty away from adding one of the must exciting skins the game has ever seen to your inventory.