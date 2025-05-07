If you want to acquire New Land Beyond in Destiny 2 , it's important to preface one thing: you're going to have to open your wallet. For now at least, as with past pre-order exotics, there's no way to get this weapon for free in the game—though there likely will be in future. Shelling out cash now just gives you immediate access to the new exotic sniper rifle.

Beyond revealing this new bolt-action exotic, Bungie also showed us the next four expansions coming to the game in the Edge of Fate stream, including one that's heavily inspired by Star Wars . If you were in doubt, one of the pre-order bonuses for the Ultimate Edition includes skins for Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and General Grievous. Either way, here's how to currently get No Land Beyond in Destiny 2.

How to get New Land Beyond in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

To get New Land Beyond, you need to pre-order the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition for Destiny 2, which is to say, the highest purchase tier for the upcoming year of content. Sadly, as with previous pre-order exotics like Quicksilver Storm for Lightfall, and Tessellation for The Final Shape, spending a heap of cash is the only way to get the new exotic at the present moment.

The good news is that, if all works the same as it did for previous expansions, you'll eventually be able to get New Land Beyond for free in-game, most likely by purchasing it from the Monument to Lost Lights exotic archive in the Tower. This is how it worked for Tesselation and Quicksilver Storm, so don't give up your dream of getting the gun just yet.

If you do go through with purchasing the Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition, you'll also get all the playable content for the year, including the Renegades expansion, the battle passes, those three Star Wars outfits, an exotic sparrow, an emote, plus an exotic catalyst and ornament (presumably also for New Land Beyond).

Just make sure to grab New Land Beyond in-game after you've pre-ordered. You usually collect pre-order bonuses from the Special Deliveries Terminal in the Tower, to the right of gunsmith Banshee-44, but it looks like you actually claim New Land Beyond from the Exotic Archive by your vault, under the Edge of Fate exotics section. Check both to be on the safe side.

Destiny 2 New Land Beyond weapon perks

In case you're curious what New Land Beyond actually does as an exotic weapon, here's the intrinsic trait:

The Master: Scoring precision hits increases this weapon's damage until the wielder's defeat. Massively increases ammo reserves.

And here are its weapon perks: