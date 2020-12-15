Fortnite item shop: Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Green Arrow skins leaked

We're well into Fortnite season 5, and I thought we left all those Marvel characters behind. What a fool I was. New leaks from longtime Fortnite data miners like ShiinaBR and Guille_GAG show that Fortnite skins are coming for Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Green Arrow, Taskmaster, and possibly more.

ShiinaBR and Guille took to Twitter to show off the leaked skins.

LEAKED BLACK PANTHER SKIN!!(Credit me & @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/35EvkpNugZDecember 15, 2020

Here's Captain Marvel, looking appropriately heroic in a floating stance.

LEAKED CAPTAIN MARVEL SKIN!!(CREDIT ME & @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/ZqAqT2bapxDecember 15, 2020

Here's Green Arrow, who ended his run on CW early last year. According to ShiinaBR, Green Arrow is next month's Fortnite Crew skin.

Green Arrow will be the next Fortnite Crew skin! (via @arusaurZ_YT) pic.twitter.com/fh5tzJVhfbDecember 15, 2020

Here's Taskmaster, who's featured as the main antagonist in the upcoming Black Widow movie, whenever that actually releases. They're definitely a little more comic book-looking than their film counterpart.

LEAKED TASKMASTER SKIN!!(Credits to me & @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/uiuFGW7UkqDecember 15, 2020

According to ShiinaBR, all of these Marvel skins will be included in a bundle dubbed the "Marvel: Royalty and Warriors Pack." The bundle will be accompanied by some text reading: "Warriors can be formed for any reason, whether it be a king's responsibility, a soldier's duty or a hired gun's price."

It's pretty obvious why Epic decided to just now release the Black Panther skin. With actor Chadwick Boseman's death last August, it obviously would have been inappropriate to sell a skin based on his character so soon. Epic opted for adding the "Panther's Prowl" location, which features the immense panther statue from the film.

How to get the Black Panther skin and others

Judging from what we know so far, it appears the Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Taskmaster, and Green Arrow skins will be available for purchase in that "Royalty and Warriors" pack. It's unclear just how much that will cost players, though.

It's also unclear if any skins besides Green Arrow will be included in the Fortnite Crew subscription service. If you ask me, if Epic wanted to make a billion dollars in five minutes, all they'd need to do is add Black Panther to Fortnite Crew and watch the subscription money roll in.

Odds are though that most of these Marvel skins will also be available for individual purchase anyway. We'll make sure to update this page as soon as more information drops.

Don't forget to check out our other Fortnite guides and news for all the latest on season 5. Epic has recently added a new limited-time mode that's totally an Among Us riff. You can also grab Master Chief or the upcoming Walking Dead skins, too.