After widespread fan requests, Marvel Rivals finally has skin customisation, but it comes with a catch. You can't just pick any old colour you want and slap it onto your skin. No, instead, you need to get unstable molecules to buy colour palettes. Alongside chrono tokens, costume coins, and various premium currencies, this new item is yet another thing to keep track of.
On the bright side, the new Marvel Rivals costume customisation options do look great. This feature hasn't been rolled out to every character or skin quite yet—just a handful of the most popular faces that you can likely guess right away—but more are coming in the future. As such, you'll want as many unstable molecules as possible.
How to get unstable molecules in Marvel Rivals
Right now, you can only get unstable molecules by exchanging lattice in a one-to-one conversion. Each recolour costs 600 unstable molecules, so that's 600 lattice you'll have to put down. You'll be prompted to convert your currencies when you go to buy a costume recolour, whether in the store or the hero gallery for applicable characters.
Frustratingly, you can't buy lattice in a single 600-pack. Instead, you'll either have to get 1,000 lattice, which costs $9.99/£7.99, or a 100-pack and a 500-pack, which will cost you $5.98/£4.78.
NetEase has commented that there will be new ways to get unstable molecules in Season 3, but whether that's purchasing them directly (without the need to exchange), using units, earned through events, or even the battle pass, is yet to be seen. Whatever it ends up being, it can't be more limited than it is now.
