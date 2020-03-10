Doom Eternal system requirements and unlock times revealed

We've been learning a lot about Doom Eternal as it slowly but surely approaches release later this month. It can do 1000 fps, if you can. (You can't.) It can cause extreme physical stress. It will not have microtransactions or an in-game store. It's metal. Very metal. And today, we learned exactly what sort of stuff we'll need to have installed in our PCs in order to play it.

In some cases, such as Valorant, system requirements are pleasantly light; in others, it's the opposite. In the case of Doom Eternal, it is definitely the latter. Brace your wallets, because the minimum spec is far from minimal. On the other hand, if you're fortunate enough to be playing on serious iron, it's going to look good.

Here's what's what:

Minimum (1080p/60 fps/Low Quality Settings):

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1050Ti (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1650 (4GB), or AMD Radeon R9 280 (3GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) or RX 470 (4GB)

Recommended (1440p/60 fps/High Quality Settings):

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Or: (1080p/ 60 FPS / High Quality Settings) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), Nvidia GeForce 970 (4GB), AMD RX 480 (8GB) Note : On GTX 970 only - set Texture Quality to Medium

PC Ultra-Nightmare (2160p/60 fps/Ultra-Nightmare Settings) OR (1440p/120 fps/Ultra-Nightmare Settings):

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB)

A 3.3Ghz Core i5 and GTX-970 GPU aren't exactly cutting edge, but it's still on the "up there" side of a minimum specification. That's not entirely unexpected, though: The minimum requirement for the 2016 Doom reboot was pretty steep for the time, too.

If you happened to purchase a physical edition of Doom Eternal, you may notice that these specs don't quite match up with what's on the box: Windows 8.1 support has been removed (most AMD drivers no longer support it), the "recommended" spec now calls for 8GB instead of 16GB, there's a more detailed breakdown of GPUs and CPUs at the minimum and recommended tiers, and the minimum-quality resolution has been upped from 720p to 1080p. The Ultra-Nightmare spec isn't listed on the box at all.

Such is the way of the physical world compared to the digital, but the important thing is that the recommended spec listed on the box will still work—and honestly, if you're still rocking Windows 8.1 you should probably do something about that before bothering with any more new games.

Doom Eternal comes out on March 20. Unlock times (which also include Doom 64) are below: