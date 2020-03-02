Valorant will run on surprisingly low-end PCs

Now that Riot has finally pulled back the curtain on Valorant, the 5v5 CS:GO-meets-Overwatch shooter formerly known as Project A, the details are starting to flow. We've got information on the game's characters, we've got a closer look at the netcode and anti-cheat systems that keep it all running, we've got a hands-on preview that you should probably spend some time with, and now we've got the lowdown on what sort of PC you'll need if you want to play.

Riot said Valorant is optimized for "a wide variety of PC hardware," and while high-end rigs will obviously see better performance, the baseline system requirements are surprisingly light.

Minimum (30 fps):

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

RAM: 4GB

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000 (1GB VRAM)

Recommended (60 fps):

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

RAM: 4GB

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000 (1GB VRAM)

High-end (144+ fps):

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

RAM: 4GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2Ghz

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti (1GB VRAM)

My guess is that we'll get a more detailed breakdown of the hardware requirements ahead of a planned beta test. There's no date on that yet, but Riot expects that, barring unforeseen disaster, Valorant will be out this summer.