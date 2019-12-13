CONV/RGENCE is a League of Legends platformer starring Ekko

Ruined King isn't the only singleplayer game set in the League of Legends universe announced at The Game Awards tonight. We also got a brief teaser for CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story, a colorful action platformer from developer Double Stallion Games being published by Riot Forge.

Lee Thomas of Double Stallion explained that you play as Ekko, the young inventor from League of Legends "who has created a device that can manipulate time," and the story will explore the "huge consequences" of messing around with the time stream.

There's no release date yet, but it's being developed for PC. You can visit the official site here.