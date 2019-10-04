The biggest PC gaming stories of the week

Wait, how did it suddenly get to be October? That doesn't jibe with my math at all, which tells me it should still be, like, mid-August at the latest. But as we careen into the spookiest of all months, it was yet another big week for PC gaming. Here's the hottest hits from the past week.

• Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to PC

November 5th is the day our six-shootin' dreams come true, as Rockstar just today confirmed Read Dead Redemption 2 will arrive on PC. We've always hoped (and suspected) this would eventually be the case—especially since Rockstar released its own game launcher a few weeks ago.

• Destiny 2 players can claim a free Powerful engram from Bungie

Destiny 2 arrived on Steam this week along with a free engram from Bungie's awards program. There were some stumbles, too, as the game had to be taken offline for emergency maintenance, but also some impressive concurrent playercounts north of 200K. If you're just starting out with Destiny 2, we've got a guide to help.

• Duke Nukem 3D composer sues Randy Pitchford, Gearbox and Valve

Gearbox frontman and lawsuit magnet Randy Pitchford settled one legal dispute, somehow, but another popped up just as quickly. This time he's been targeted, along with Valve, by Bobby Price, who claims his music for Duke Nukem 3D was used without permission.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

• Microsoft Flight Simulator is impossibly massive

Andy Kelly took it for a test flight and flew over his real-life house. That's because the entire world is simulated.

• World of Warcraft Classic players can't stop feuding over an abbreviation

Should The Deadmines be abbreviated as DM or VC? This is actually a thing people are fighting about.

• You never found this secret Division 2 boss because you never shot at bees

A boss called The Agony was so well hidden, no one knew he was there until a developer dropped a hint. You have to shoot bees to find him. U-BEE-Soft. The answer was right in front of us the whole time.

• Apex Legends's Crypto is pushing back against aggressive playstyles

Apex Legends's third season started this week, too! Newcomer Crypto and his drone are helping balance the game against the more aggressive classes.

More news

Around the office

James took a break from Fortnite and dove into the long-awaited (it's been like eight years) Cube World, and reported back that it wasn't particularly interesting. That's unfortunate. Tom reminded us how good Salty Bet is, and placed some wagers on fights between Obi-Wan Kenobi and a Final Fantasy Cactaur.

Tyler's gotten deep into Rainbow Six Siege recently, but since he installed on his hard he's been getting roasted because he's the last one into matches. As a way of coping, he's put together a list of SSDs you can buy if you want to avoid the kind of bullying he endures.

Jarred speculated that cloud gaming, if done right, could generate billions. Of course, Stadia has a lot of hurdles to overcome, like bandwith limits on the user side. Jody reviewed Magic: The Gathering Arena, and declared it the adaptation the original deserves.

As for me (I'm Chris, hello there), I played and reviewed What the Golf? It's inventive and very funny, a celebration of games and golf and things that are not golf. I also evolved some highly unfortunate sea creatures in a demo for simulation game Ecosystem, and got a sneak peek at grim and atmospheric adventure Mosaic.

And finally, the team all got together to answer an important question: what other animal (besides that pesky goose) should have its own game?

To stay up-to-date on PC Gamer's news and features, you can follow us on Twitter and Facebook, subscribe to our newsletter, listen to our weekly podcast, or just refresh the homepage waiting for whatever happens next.