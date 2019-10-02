Fallout Legacy Collection is coming later this month, according to Amazon

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Judging by a listing on Amazon Germany, a collection of every Fallout game ever made – except Fallout 76 – will release on October 25. That's a lot of game: it includes Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4, in addition to all associated DLC. That's a lot of instances of 'fallout' in a sentence.

Bethesda hasn't officially announced the package, and while Amazon tends to be fairly reliable, there's still a chance it's not real. But if it is real, it's damn good value: the German price is 40 euros, which translates roughly into $44 / £36 / AU$65. Considering Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition alone is currently $60 / £40 / AU$90 on Steam, it'll be a great way to get all the games.

Of course, most people probably have these games, and they've very often obtainable at discount prices. The most interesting thing about the package is the least relevant to us: the product description seems to suggest that all Fallout games previous to Fallout 4 will come to current gen consoles.

The Google translate reads: "The full collection of all award-winning single-player games in the series! Return to Odland with the Fallout 4 - Game of the Year Edition. It contains all the gameplay updates, graphic enhancements, the ability to download and play free mods on PCs and consoles, and all six official extensions. Welcome back to New Vegas! With Ultimate Edition, Bethesda Softworks is putting together the complete Fallout: New Vegas package. The main game with the four additions Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues and Lonesome Road will immerse you even deeper into the world of New Vegas."

The listing boxshot is below.