The best EM2 loadout for Warzone

The EM2 is Season 5's latest addition in the Assault Rifle category. It's got a lovely-looking wooden finish and can be unlocked at Rank 15 in the Season 5 Battle Pass.

How does it stack up in the meta though? It's still early days, but we're looking at a gun that'll be useful at all ranges. Provided the recoil is something you can manage (and it has a pretty easy-to-control recoil pattern), the EM2 could turn into ol' reliable for you Warzone ranged fiends.

Here are a couple loadouts to get you started.

The best ultra-range Warzone EM2 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 25.8" Task Force

25.8" Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

Secondary:

TEC-9 (unlocked at rank 31 of the Season 5 Battle Pass)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

The EM2 is hefty. It must be made of *Googles what the heaviest wood in the world is* black ironwood or something! This gun handles a bit like an LMG and hits just as hard, so I'm going all-out with completely destroying the EM2's mobility and making it an absolute beast at longer ranges.

Let's get the obvious ones out of the way. The Agency Suppressor is essential for cutting out sound from your gun while you fire it and also helps you out a lot by improving bullet velocity, making it so much easier to gun down bad guys from miles away. We'll also need that 3x scope to accurately pick those targets off.

The 25.8" Task Force barrel is a contentious choice because it absolutely destroys any semblance of movement and aim-down-sight speed. However, it's helped out big-time by its benefits to all the stuff you love to see in a long-range weapon: bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. Sure, you're losing out on the ability to run around and shooty bang bang all the bad guys, but you can just switch to your secondary for that! You're going to be controlling a complete and utter laserbeam with this.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Field Agent Grip is the final piece to this outrageous accuracy puzzle, meaning your recoil compared to before you started decking this gun out will be nigh-on unrecognisable. Yeah, yeah, it ruins your movement speed even more, but why move? Just sit at the window and pick off enemies foolish enough to poke their head out 150 metres away from you!

"Please, don't pick the biggest extended mag! Haven't you made this gun slow enough?" I hear you cry. Well to that I say, chuck on the STANAG 50 Rnd magazine for good measure! Come on, with this build you're going all-out, so you might as well chuck the biggest mag on so you can make sure you're getting enough damage out there and into enemies.

You'll be protected from explosives with EOD, from Heartbeat Sensors and UAVs with Ghost, and from flankers with Amped and Claymores. Chill out, find a nice spot, and take out your big, chunky EM2. You won't regret a thing.

The best balanced Warzone EM2 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 27.4" Ranger

27.4" Ranger Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

SFOD Speedgrip Ammunition: 40 Rnd

Secondary:

Perks:

EOD

High Alert

Combat Scout

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenades

Did I go a bit too far on that last loadout for your liking? Not to worry, sunshine. Here's something a little easier to stomach. A balanced EM2 loadout for you and your whole family to enjoy.

We still want a bit of range on the EM2 as that's where it excels, so the Agency Suppressor and Axial Arms 3x stick around. But that's where the similarities end.

The 27.4" Ranger barrel is much less punishing to your ADS and movement speed while still offering boosts to bullet velocity and recoil control, whilst the SFOD Speedgrip even improves your sprint speed! That's right, it improves it! Makes you sprint faster! All while reducing your horizontal recoil at the same time. What a treat it is.

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, this gun has the 40 Round magazine attached. It's still extended because we need more bullets than the default, but the 40 rounder doesn't decimate the EM2's ADS speed whilst still giving it a few more rounds to play about with.

This loadout uses Combat Scout, one of the new perks from Season 5. I reckon it'll slot into this build nicely: with the kind of range you'll have with this EM2, being able to tag bad guys on the minimap for your squadmates will be mega helpful. This is doubly true if they're running about with Swiss K31 s or Stoner 63s, ready to join you on your long-ranged onslaught.

So there's two ways to play with the Season 5 AR monster. We'll keep an eye on the meta as it develops and see if this thing is deemed worthy by the best of the best in Verdansk. For me, it's an instant winner.