Everything we know about Yelan in Genshin Impact

Looking for details on Yelan in Genshin Impact? This five-star Hydro character isn't available to play yet, but we're expecting her to arrive in Teyvat soon. So if you're saving up your wishes for a chance to nab this character as soon as you can, it makes sense to start collecting her Ascension materials, too.

First introduced as a mysterious NPC in the current 2.6 update , Yelan wields a bow and claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs in Liyue. But if you want to know if she'll work with the team you have in mind, it pays to find out as much as you can beforehand. This Genshin Impact Yelan guide will show you what you need to know about the upcoming character, including her abilities and Ascension materials.

When you can wish for Yelan in Genshin Impact

No release date has been confirmed for Yelan, though it seems likely that she'll arrive with version 2.7, which is expected on May 11.

Yelan ‧ Valley Orchid
A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs
Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.
Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.

Abilities

Yelan's abilities

We have a good idea of Yelan's abilities, thanks to Honey Hunter . Since she hasn't released yet, these may change, but I'll keep this guide updated in case of any changes.

Normal Attack: Stealthy Bowshot Normal Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flowing water will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged torrential arrow will deal Hydro DMG. Breakthrough Yelan will enter a "Breakthrough" state after spending 5 seconds out of combat, which will cause her next Charged Aimed Shot to have 80% decreased charge time, and once charged, she can fire a "Breakthrough Barb" that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Yelan's Max HP. Plunging Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill Lingering Lifeline Fires off a Lifeline that tractors her in rapidly, entangling and marking opponents along its path. When her rapid movement ends, the Lifeline will explode, dealing Hydro DMG to the marked opponents based on Yelan's Max HP. Tap Moves a certain distance forward swiftly. Hold Engages in continuous, swift movement. During this time, Yelan can control her sprint direction and can end this quick movement by using this skill again. Additionally, each opponent marked by the Lifeline when it explodes grants Yelan 34% chance to reset her Breakthrough state.

Elemental Burst Depth-Clarion Dice Deals AoE Hydro DMG and creates an "Exquisite Throw" which aids her in battle. Exquisite Throw Follows the character around and will initiate a coordinated attack under the following circumstances, dealing Hydro DMG based on Yelan's Max HP: Can occur once every second when your active character uses a Normal Attack. Will occur each time Yelan's Lifeline explodes and hits opponents.

Passives Lengthy Consideration Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours. Turn Control When the party has 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, Yelan's Max HP is increased by 6%/12%/18%/30%. Adapt with Ease So long as an Exquisite Throw is in play, your own active character deals 1% more DMG. This increases by a further 3.5% DMG every second. The maximum increase to DMG dealt is 50%. The pre-existing effect will be dispelled if Depth-Clarion Dice is recast during its duration.

Constellations Enter the Plotters Lingering Lifeline gains 1 additional charge. Taking all Comers When Exquisite Throw conducts a coordinated attack, it will fire an additional water arrow that will deal 14% of Yelan's Max HP as Hydro DMG. Beware the Trickster's Dice Increases the Level of Depth-Clarion Dice by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Bait-and-Switch Increases all party members' Max HP by 10% for 25 seconds for every opponent marked by Lifeline when the Lifeline explodes. A maximum increase of 40% Max HP can be attained in this manner. Dealer's Sleight Increases the Level of Lingering Lifeline by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Winner Takes All After using Depth-Clarion Dice, Yelan will enter the Mastermind state. In this state, all of Yelan's Normal Attacks will be special Breakthrough Barbs. These Breakthrough Barbs will have similar abilities to normal ones and the DMG dealt will be considered Charged Attack DMG, dealing 130% of normal Breakthrough Barb's DMG. The Mastermind state lasts 20 seconds and will be cleared after Yelan fires 6 arrows.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Yelan's Ascension materials

Character

Like other characters, Yelan needs specific Ascension materials to level her up. The Varunada Lazurite items are dropped by Oceanids and Hydro Hypostases. Meanwhile, Runic Fangs are dropped by level 30+ Ruin Serpents found in the Chasm in Liyue.

Recruit's/Sergeant's/Lieutenant's Insignia

Starconch

The Insignias are dropped from Agents and Electro Cicin Mages found in both Liyue and Mondstadt, though the lowest "Recruit" version can also drop from Skirmishers. And lastly, the Starconch items are found along the beaches of Liyue.

Talents

There are more Ascension materials to collect if you want to level up Yelan's talents. These are:

Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Prosperity

Recruit's/Sergeant's/Lieutenant's Insignia

Gilded Scale

Crown of Insight

The Prosperity items are rewarded for completing the Taishan Mansion domain on Mondays and Thursdays. As mentioned above, the Insignia variants are dropped by Skirmishers, Agents, and Electro Cicin Mages, and the Gilded Scale drops from the weekly boss, Azhdaha.