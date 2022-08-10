Best Australian Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals in 2022: here are the highlights

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now over, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. You see, the deals never end. If there's one certainty in this increasingly confusing world, it is that somewhere, something is being sold for well below its RRP.

This year's Prime Day took place between July 12 and 14, and we've left some highlight deals below. The next big sales event will be Black Friday 2022, which happens on November 25 this year. Stay tuned for our Australian Black Friday deals coverage, because some of the Prime Day highlights listed below will likely appear again during that sales event.

More pertinently: rumour has it that Amazon may host another Prime Day Sale in October this year. Those reports are coming mainly via US-based outlets, but if Amazon does have another Prime Day in 2022, there's no reason why it couldn't come to Australia too. It makes a lot of sense to do so: Amazon is a gargantuan company that makes a lot of money during sales periods. Why not twice? Why not indeed. Also, Amazon hosted a Prime Day during October in 2020 (thanks, Covid), so it's not unprecedented.

Prime Day 2022, as usual, was really useful for PC gamers in the market for peripherals. Gaming headsets, mice, and mechanical keyboards were abundant, though we also saw SSDs, laptops, and quite a few decent gaming monitor discounts. If you're in the market for any of these, they're always worth picking up during a sales event.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 highlights

(opens in new tab) Deathloop for PC (opens in new tab) | AU$99.95 AU$36 (opens in new tab)

A physical PC game. What is this, 1996? No, it's not the '90s, but this is a cheap way to get a copy of Deathloop, which is basically just a redeemable digital code that comes in a box. Sure, a little inefficient, but also... cheap. And the game is brilliant too. Ghostwire: Tokyo is also AU$36 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 (6900HX, 16GB, 1TB, RTX 3070 Ti) (opens in new tab) AU$4,499 AU$3,699 (opens in new tab)

This was as low as AU$3,279 during Prime Day proper, but now it's up to a still-heavily-discounted AU$3,699. The Razer Blade 14 remains one of the best lightweight gaming laptops. It comes with a fast CPU, GPU and a lovely screen. Blade laptops carry a premium price, so a discount is always welcome.

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor | AU$2,299 AU$1,539.20 (opens in new tab) (save AU$759.80)

Alienware's 34-inch 3,440 by 1,440 21:9 monitor will deliver an immersive gaming experience. But it's the AW3423DW's stunning QD-OLED panel that really sets it apart. Is this the best gaming monitor ever?

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD with Heatsink| AU$359 AU$235 (opens in new tab)

Western Digital's Black SN850 is one of the fastest SSDs on the market. Its responsiveness is perfect for gaming. This SN850 comes with a heatsink and it's PlayStation 5 compatible too.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | AU$639 + AU$100 credit + 2 free games (opens in new tab)

If you were hoping to save actual dollars on the Quest 2 this Prime Day, you're out of luck. But if an AU$100 Amazon credit and two free games is enticing (let's face it: to some it'll be even more appealing) then this is still worth a look. A few exclusions apply, but this is still the best way to dive into VR.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro Full HD Webcam | AU$329 AU$172.21 (opens in new tab)

The Razer Kiyo Pro is a great option for those looking for a high quality 60 FPS FHD picture, streamers included. Our friends at Digital Camera World gave it a very positive review (opens in new tab). It was as cheap as AU$137 earlier in the week, but this is still a good price if you want one.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | AU$269.95 AU$149.00 (opens in new tab) (save AU$120.54)

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a lightweight feature packed wireless mouse with a long battery life and wireless charging. It's expensive at its RRP, but when you take 47% off, this top tier mouse is worth a good long look.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF-AX3000 Gaming Router | AU$349 AU$209 (opens in new tab)(save AU$140)

This Asus Wi-Fi 6 router is a good all-round option. You can expand your network with AiMesh, it's highly configurable and it offers excellent security options. It's got a dedicated LAN port that gives a gaming device or PC top priority on your network.