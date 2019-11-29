AMD's best Black Friday deal is this RX 5700 XT graphics card for $350

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

There have been plenty of deals on graphics cards for Black Friday, but most of the existing sales have been for Nvidia's GeForce cards. Perhaps the best deal on any AMD graphics card right now is ASRock's Radeon RX 5700 XT for just $369.99 on Newegg. That's already lower than pretty much every other 5700 XT card, but there's a $20 mail-in rebate that drops the price even further to $349.99.

Like many other RX 5700 XT cards, this model has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a core clock of 1650 MHz, a boost clock of 1905 MHz, and 2560 Stream Processors. For display connectivity, you get one HDMI 2.0b and three DisplayPort 1.4.

The RX 5700 XT is AMD's most powerful graphics card to date, often surpassing the company's own Radeon VII in the latest games at about half the price. It competes with Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super, delivering basically equivalent performance overall (though without any support for ray tracing, if you care about that). In our review, we called it, "the best AMD has to offer and definitely worth considering."

ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT 8G | $349.99 ($50 off)

This $50 savings on an RX 5700 XT graphics card from ASRock (or just $30 off if you don't do the rebate) makes it the best AMD deal this Black Friday. It's a great high-end card that will play every game you throw at it without issue.View Deal

