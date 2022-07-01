The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals are just over the horizon. The ecommerce giant has confirmed that its two-day deal event will go live on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and we fully expect retailers to be pushing laptops out the door with discounts this time around.

It's been a surprisingly good few years for gaming laptops. Despite the general lack of graphics cards and delays getting systems out the door these past 18 months, it's gaming laptops that have stood firm. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel have all provided new parts to improve mobile performance, and we're now looking at a highly competitive scene.

With competition comes performance and value for any would-be customers. And things have been really heating up between AMD and Intel, in the CPU game, and AMD and Nvidia, when it comes to GPUs. The RTX 3080 Ti from Nvidia is the top dog when it comes to mobile GPUs in gaming laptops today, and costs a pretty penny, but AMD's RX 6800S and RX 6700S are offering some alternative to Nvidia at the high-end and through the lower rungs of performance. On the cheaper side of things, Nvidia is dominant with its RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3060 GPUs—all of which can be found for under $1,000.

We're hoping for some discounts on the high-end laptops to bring them neatly under the $2,000 mark, and for well-rounded RTX 3060 machines to sit way under the $1,000 mark this Prime Day. And don't forget, it's not just Amazon that will be littered with discounted goods. The whole tech retail industry will be trying to match Amazon's prices with their own, and likely will be doing so for the week or so preceding the event. Be sure to check everywhere for a bargain—we will be.

Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 15.6-inch 1080p | 240Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,399 $999 at Amazon (save $300)

This is just under that $1,000 bar we set for a good deal this Prime Day; an RTX 3060 gaming laptop that actually has the other specs to back up its gaming performance. That's not only a great AMD CPU at its core, like genuinely great, but also 16GB of speedy RAM, 1TB of speedy storage, and a speedy screen. You'd think one of those things would have to go at this price, but no, it's all here for a cool $999.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $400)

The Strix Scar is an impressive machine, and one that we appreciate for its high quality build. It's also one of the flashier gaming laptops in terms of being plastered in RGB lighting. But that's okay, it has the specs to back it up, including an RTX 3080 for under $2,000. Definitely not a bad get, though perhaps we'll see laptops like this drop even further in price as Prime Day approaches.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch 1080p | 300Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399 $1,999 at B&H (save $400)

This Gigabyte Aorus laptop trades out a current gen CPU for one of Intel's last generation lot, but in doing so bumps the RAM up to a cool 32GB. If you're looking to doing more intensive work on your laptop, that could work in your favour, and the 1TB SSD doesn't go amiss either. Of course, it's the RTX 3080 that catches our eye for gaming, it doesn't get much better than that for gaming.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | Intel Core i5 11300H | 15.6-inch 1080p | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $939.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $340)

Okay, yes, I snuck a gaming laptop in the regular laptop section. Sorry, but this is more of a good, affordable laptop for school that, thanks to a discrete GPU from Nvidia, would be good for a spot of gaming in your free time. While the RAM and SSD aren't ideal, if you're using services in the cloud it's not so bad. You can always upgrade those parts anyways, and this is really cheap for that GPU.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 | Intel Core i7 11390H | 16-inch UHD OLED | 16:10 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,939.99 $1,399.99 at Microsoft (save $540)

This HP Spectre is expensive for the specs by comparison to a gaming laptop, but if you want a sleek office machine which still has plenty of power, you do have to pay a little more for it. This is a very slender machine, at least, and won't fall over at the sight of a massive spreadsheet. As someone that finds my compact Dell XPS 13 to be a very handy device, I would definitely like it to have a little more graphical grunt like this here Spectre.