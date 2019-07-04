Alienware knocks $530 off this Aurora desktop for the 4th of July

Nothing speaks to the true spirit of American independence like rampant consumerism, so jump on the bandwagon with this killer deal on a well-specced Aurora desktop PC from Alienware. It's currently $1,600 at Dell. That's a full $530 off list and slightly below what it would cost to build yourself (I put together a similar machine on PCPartPicker for around $1,650), so you're essentially getting Dell to build you the machine, provide warranty coverage, free shipping, and proprietary parts for free, and then slip you $100. You'd struggle to get a bargain like that even with the upcoming Amazon Prime Day PC deals.

Loaded for bear with an RTX 2070 (arguably one of the best graphics cards out there), Nvidia's mid-20-series-stack card that packs dedicated RT cores for ray tracing and Tensor cores for DLSS, and a 9th Gen Core i7-9700K, it's a potent machine that will let you step through the door into the 4K era of gaming or absolutely manhandle games at QHD. The storage is pretty good too, with a 1TB NVMe SSD included as standard, although you may want to boost that slightly. For example, you can always add to it with a cheap-as-chips deal via our guide to the best SSD for gaming.

Alienware Aurora is $1,600 at Dell | save $530

A mighty gaming PC at a great price. The RTX 2070 pairs with a Core i7-9700K to deliver 4K at reasonable frame rates or absolutely crush 1440p or FHD. Grab it on sale for the 4th before the deal expires.View Deal

When I reviewed a slightly higher spec version of the Aurora back in March, my main complaint was how much more the build cost than putting it together yourself. A sale like this alleviates my major concern and makes this a much more appealing prebuilt, especially with that excellent, tool-less entry Aurora case. Heck, it even comes with Windows thrown in too. To quote noted thespian Will Smith in his indelible turn as Air Force pilot Captain Steven Hiller, "I have got to get me one of these!"

