I never thought I'd say this about Alienware but its new Aurora laptops show we're truly in the sleek and smart era

Alienware has just announced a couple of new gaming laptops that go by 'Aurora' and have a rather simple and clean design. We're talking rounded corners, a single, simple logo, a "chamfered" (sloping) front edge for one-handed opening, and no thermal shelf at the rear.

I quite like it, but I know some find such a minimalistic style boring. Admittedly, these laptops aren't minimalistic by non-gaming standards, but by Alienware's standards? These are as modest as can be. Their design is a pretty big departure from its usual MO.

The laptops are following the company's 'AW30' design language revealed earlier this year, which is "inspired by extraterrestrial phenomena" (for Alienware? You don't say). According to Alienware, this is a "brand-new design language … crafted to evoke a sense of mystery and transcendence that is undeniably Alienware."

Things get a little confusing, though, when Alienware says that its Area-51 laptops incorporate the AW30 design language, and yet the company wants to distinguish these from the new Aurora line:

"Moving forward, you’ll see two distinct tiers across Alienware desktops and laptops: Area-51 [is] our flagship tier designed for those who demand maximum performance and premium features in a durable, robust design. Aurora [is] our versatility tier offering strong performance within a sleek, streamlined form factor."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Alienware) (Image credit: Alienware)

Whatever the wider strategy, with these Aurora laptops—Alienware 16 Aurora and Alienware 16X Aurora—we know what we're getting on the design front. On the specs front, the 16X looks to be the more powerful version with up to 64 GB (rather than 32 GB) of DDR5 RAM , newer Core Ultra chips, RGB (rather than single-colour) lighting, and a 240 Hz (rather than a 120 Hz) refresh rate. The non-X will, however, offer more options than the RTX 5060/70 the 16X will, too, on the lower end at least, down to an RTX 3050.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Alienware 16 Aurora Alienware 16X Aurora PLATFORM Alienware 16 Aurora Alienware 16X Aurora TPP Up to 115W Up to 155W CPU Intel® Core™ (Series 2) up to i9 Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) up to Ultra 9 GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050/4050/5060/5070 NVIDIA RTX 5060/70 (up to 115W) DISPLAY QHD+ 120Hz 300nit QHD+ 240Hz 500nitAdvanced Optimus & G-SYNC MEMORY Up to 32GB DDR5 @ 5600MTs Up to 64GB DDR5 @ 5600MTs STORAGE Up to 2TB Up to 4TB PORTS 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C (1xTBT) WIFI WiFi 7 WiFi 7 KEYBOARD Backlit keyboard w/ 1.4 mm travel 1-zone RGB keyboard w/ 1.4 mm travel AUDIO 2x2W speakers with Dolby Audio 2x2W speakers with Dolby Audio CAMERA HD FHD IR BATTERY 60Whr / 96Whr ED850 96Whr ED850 WEIGHT 5.49lbs (2.49kg) 5.86lbs (2.66kg)

In addition to the sleeker design, this laptop has a 'Stealth Mode', which "enables users to quickly transition [by pressing F7] to a quiet operating mode with reduced lighting and fan noise, catering to professional environments and extending battery life."

If thermals are a concern, especially given the lack of a thermal shelf sticking out behind the screen hinge, Alienware assures us that this "thermal package" is now underneath the device. It "strategically takes advantage of unused space where a tall rear foot would normally be located. Coined Cryo-Chamber, this solution helps maximize airflow intake and expel heat efficiently through strategically placed vents."

I know not everyone is into such simple designs, but I'm a bit of a sucker for it. The "Interstellar indigo" colour scheme, top-of-keyboard mesh speaker, and rounded edges hit all the right spots for me. Though much will depend on what pricing looks like, because right now we just know that "select configurations of Alienware Aurora Laptops will launch in EMEA on May 27, 2025 starting at £899" and "additional models will arrive soon after."

A starting price doesn't tell us much, considering configurations will go down ones with to an RTX 3050. We'll have to wait and see. They should be out for testing at PAX East this weekend at booth #12019, if anyone fancies a look.