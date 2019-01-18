A wild Hong Kong Massacre trailer reveals the long-awaited launch date

Some game titles, like Anthem or Fortnite, tell you nothing at all about what they are. At the other end of the spectrum you've got The Hong Kong Massacre, which going by the release date trailer that came out yesterday is exactly what you would expect.

It's been almost five years since we were introduced to The Hong Kong Massacre with an "absurdly bloody" prototype trailer, and much has changed over the past half-decade. The resolution is higher, the moves are smoother, the guns are noisier, and the blood is splattier: The PS4 trailer released in 2017 was stylish but not nearly as balls-out violent, and if you're going to call your game Hong Kong Massacre then you'd best not be shorting anyone in that department.

The Hong Kong Massacre is a top-down shooter, inspired by "classic action movies" (I'll just leave this here), about an ex-cop who's out to avenge his partner's murder. Along with an array of unlockable weapons, you'll also have dive and dodge maneuvers and the slo-mo magic of bullet time at your disposal.

The Hotline Miami similarities are obvious, including, apparently, your relative fragility: I expected players would be much more durable in this game, since nobody dies in Hong Kong action movies until they've been shot at least 20 times, but the Steam entry says that "every shot is lethal, so stay aware of your surroundings and exploit the environment however you can."

After nearly five years of waiting, The Hong Kong Massacre will be out on January 22. It's up for wishlisting on Steam, and there's a website you can take a shot at (get it?) at thehongkongmassacre.com.