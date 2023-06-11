Enter here for a chance to win a one month PC Game Pass membership

Welcome, PC Gaming Show viewers and anyone else who had the good fortune to stumble into this little trove of treasures: If you're looking for a free month of PC Game Pass, you're in the right place!

Microsoft has provided us with 10,000 codes for free one month PC Game Pass memberships to giveaway. For a chance to win one, just drop your email address into the form below. You have until this Monday, June 12 at 1 pm Pacific to enter, after which 10,000 winners will be randomly selected and emailed codes.

If the embedded form above isn't working, try this link. And don't worry: We won't use your email address for any purpose beyond notifying winners.

The codes are redeemable at https://microsoft.com/redeem, and must be used by July 31, 2023. They won't add a free month to an existing account, so you've got to be a new Game Pass member. Also, heads up that you will have to include a payment method when using your code to sign up for PC Game Pass, and your account will renew at the standard price unless you cancel it after the free month.

Here are Microsoft's complete terms:

Redeem at microsoft.com/redeem by July 31st, 2023. Valid for new PC Game Pass members only. Valid payment method required. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the then-current regular membership rate when the promotional period ends. Limit: 1 per person/account. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement, Game Pass terms and system requirements at: xbox.com/subscriptionterms.

Once you become a PC Game Pass member, you can give up to five friends a free 14-day PC Game Pass trial, too. Membership gets you access to hundreds of games that range from brand-new to '90s classics, with new games added regularly and games from Microsoft-owned studios appearing at launch—that'll include Bethesda's space RPG, Starfield, come September.

Some of the current highlights of the PC Game Pass library from our perspective:

The Amnesia series including Amnesia: The Bunker, which we just scored 93%

Spiritual Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood

Famous weird royal drama generator Crusader Kings 3

Every Fallout game, from the first to 76

Great new space adventure Everspace 2

Good luck!