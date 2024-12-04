How to watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024

PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Tomorrow, the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns. To guide us all through the insurmountable onslaught of new and upcoming PC games (14,000 new games have released on Steam in 2024, yow), our end-of-year PC Gaming Show counts down the 25 Most Wanted games as determined by The Council, our very own panel—or secret society, depending on which rumors you believe—of games industry luminaries.

The Council unites renowned developers like Brenda and John Romero, New Blood Interactive's Dave Oshry, and Tanya X. Short of Kitfox Games with trusted streamers and content creators like CohhCarnage, Missmikkaa, DansGaming. From our list of 100 nominees featuring games of every genre, scope, and level of weirdness, The Council votes to select which games on the horizon are most worthy of your attention.

Counting down the Most Wanted will be regular host and esports presenter extraordinaire Frankie Ward, who'll be joined by the narration talents of Baldur's Gate 3's Amelia Tyler, who together will present the show from a stylized subterranean lab—a fitting venue to reveal the Most Wanted. Alongside the rundown, the show will also feature new trailers, exclusive announcements of new games, and developer interviews for upcoming games like Avowed, Cairn, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, Killing Floor 3, and many more.

Some of these interviews will take the form of behind-the-scenes visits to locations like Iceland and Baltimore that PC Gamer traveled to, where we met with the developers of some of the hottest upcoming PC games.

Here's how to watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted live as it airs:

How to watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2024 airs tomorrow: Thursday, December 5 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm GMT / 9pm CEST.

The show will be streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Ginx, Steam and China's Bilibili platform. Dedicated streams with localized subtitles in English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, French, Korean, German, ASL, and BSL will be broadcast, all of which can be found at PC Gamer's YouTube channel.

Co-streamers including Esfand, MissMikkaa, CohhCarnage, DieHardDiva, Elajjaz, GRONKH, XopO and SodaPoppin will also be broadcasting their live reactions to the Most Wanted countdown and reveals.

If you can't bear the wait until the stream goes live, check out PC Gamer's Bluesky and X accounts, where we've been posting cheeky teasers about the games and developers we'll be featuring throughout the show.