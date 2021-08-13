Along with Warzone Season 5 's release, a brand new melee weapon has been added to the game: the Cane. I'll keep you updated with its quality and whether or not it's a completely broken weapon that should be in every single one of your Warzone loadouts .

For now, here's a quick rundown on how to unlock the Cane in Warzone, as well as a bit of advice on which weapons would be best suited for the job.

The Cane's multiplayer unlock challenge

The Cane can be unlocked in Cold War multiplayer, as well as in Warzone matches. You'll need to complete a certain challenge:

Using a Melee weapon, kill an enemy disoriented or blinded by your Stun Grenade or Flashbang in 15 different completed matches.

This is actually a pretty simple challenge, even to complete in Warzone. Of course, getting it in Cold War multiplayer is easier, and I'd recommend using the following in your class:

Wakizashi (Melee Weapon)

(Melee Weapon) Stun Grenade (Equipment)

(Equipment) Jammer (Field Upgrade)

(Field Upgrade) Tactical Mask (Perk 1)

(Perk 1) Quartermaster/Tracker (Perk 2)

(Perk 2) Ninja (Perk 3)

(Image credit: Activision)

The Cane's Zombies unlock challenge

If you fancy jumping into Zombies mode to unlock the Cane, the challenge is as follows:

Using a Melee weapon, kill 20 or more enemies consecutively without getting hit 50 times.

I reckon this will be the easier challenge for most players to complete, especially if you have a decently-upgraded Aether Shroud to avoid getting hit when possible. Keep upgrading your Wakizashis or Knife at the Pack-A-Punch machine and those 1000 zombies will hit the deck much faster than you think.

Getting hit isn't even that much of an issue either, because you need to get these kills in batches of 20. It'll only set you back a few zombies, so don't get discouraged and keep shanking the undead.

Of course, if none of these appeal to you, it's possible to purchase the Stolen Goods bundle from the store from the first day of Season 5. In fairness, you do get a pretty slick old-school Cane blueprint.

So, that's all there is to know about unlocking the Cane in Warzone! Feel free to stick it on one of the best Warzone loadouts as a quirky secondary option, or head straight for the best Swiss K31 loadout so you have both the longest and shortest ranges absolutely covered.