The Darktide release time is closing in rapidly—hard to believe that we've already spent almost two weeks in Tertium killing heretics. The pre-order beta has been buggy for some, but I guess that's a big part of why Fatshark wanted to run it in the first place.

Almost all of the features are in the game in some form now, from cosmetics (opens in new tab) to crafting (opens in new tab), as well as the ability to change your appearance (opens in new tab). That said, there's plenty more on the way that should arrive when the full game launches this week. So, with that in mind, here are the Darktide release times for each region, as well as what you can expect to be added if you've been playing the beta.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide release times

(Image credit: Fatshark)

The full Darktide release date is November 30 on Steam and Xbox PC Game Pass. If you've been waiting for the pre-order beta to be over before buying, this is when you can grab the full game. Here's when you can play in each region:

US East Coast: 1 pm EST

1 pm EST US West Coast: 10 am PST

10 am PST UK: 6 pm GMT

6 pm GMT Europe: 7 pm CEST

7 pm CEST Japan: 3 am JST (December 1)

3 am JST (December 1) Australia: 6 am AEDT (December 1)

6 am AEDT (December 1) New Zealand: 7 am NZDT (December 1)