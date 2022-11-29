The Darktide release time is closing in rapidly—hard to believe that we've already spent almost two weeks in Tertium killing heretics. The pre-order beta has been buggy for some, but I guess that's a big part of why Fatshark wanted to run it in the first place.
Almost all of the features are in the game in some form now, from cosmetics (opens in new tab) to crafting (opens in new tab), as well as the ability to change your appearance (opens in new tab). That said, there's plenty more on the way that should arrive when the full game launches this week. So, with that in mind, here are the Darktide release times for each region, as well as what you can expect to be added if you've been playing the beta.
Warhammer 40K: Darktide release times
The full Darktide release date is November 30 on Steam and Xbox PC Game Pass. If you've been waiting for the pre-order beta to be over before buying, this is when you can grab the full game. Here's when you can play in each region:
- US East Coast: 1 pm EST
- US West Coast: 10 am PST
- UK: 6 pm GMT
- Europe: 7 pm CEST
- Japan: 3 am JST (December 1)
- Australia: 6 am AEDT (December 1)
- New Zealand: 7 am NZDT (December 1)
You can find the full region list in the image above and the system requirements on the official Steam page (opens in new tab). Darktide has been in pre-order beta since November 17 as Fatshark has been working on stability and adding features, but they also announced recently that Darktide progress (opens in new tab) with the beta will carry forward to the full release. On launch, Darktide will receive a patch for stability based on the beta, plus will have all 60+ weapons and 13 playable missions available.