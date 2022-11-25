Warhammer 40,000: Darktide progress will carry over into the full game, Fatshark confirms

Audio player loading…

Beta tests often function separately from full game releases—that is, what you do in the beta won't count when the full game comes along. The good news for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (opens in new tab) players is that any progress they make in the ongoing pre-release beta will carry over to the full game when it launches on November 30.

Fatshark left some doubt in an update posted yesterday, November 24, saying that it wanted to allow beta progress to carry over to the full release, but couldn't guarantee it. "The reason is that we are still using this period to test our progression systems, and we want to reserve the opportunity to change or reset things in the event something unforeseen or critical happens," the studio wrote.

Apparently the studio has made enough progress on that front to be satisfied, though, because earlier today it committed to saving progress on Twitter.

"Some may forget the promise of progress," the studio said. "We did not. Progression will carry over from the beta to the full release."

Reaction to the promise was largely positive, although a few replies complained about the state of the beta, which has struggled with bugs and performance issues (opens in new tab). But there's a bright side for players deeply dissatisfied with their beta experience as well, as Fatshark said the Steam refund policy shouldn't kick in until Darktide goes into full release, so people can get their money back regardless of how much time they've spent in the beta.

"We believe you will have the ability to refund with the same refund rules applying once Darktide launches and after November 30th," the studio wrote in a recent FAQ (opens in new tab). "Please send an email to (Steam support) for further details or additional clarification."

It's not carved in stone, but it makes sense: As Fatshark implied, it's Steam policy so the call ultimately lies with Valve, but Darktide doesn't launch until November 30, so all the playing you're doing now (arguably, at least) doesn't count. I've reached out to Fatshark and Valve for more information on the Darktide refund policy and will update if I receive a reply.

Fatshark also recently rolled out Darktide's crafting system—here's our guide on how to get started (opens in new tab).