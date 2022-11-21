Can you change your appearance in Warhammer 40K: Darktide?

Imagine bashing the endless hordes of Warhammer 40K: Darktide with a bad haircut. I couldn't possibly—when I started up Darktide and entered the character creator to build my first warrior, I spent at least five minutes deciding on the perfect haircut for my Ogryn. I wanted him to be stylish, or at least as stylish as Ogryn get, so that when anyone I play with sees me charging to their rescue through a giant pile of baddies, they think "Now that's a cool Ogryn."

But part of being stylish is knowing when to change up your look, which is why I immediately wondered if there was a way to change my appearance in Darktide after I left the character creator. Am I stuck with this exact face, eye color, tattoo allotment, and haircut?

For now, yes—but likely not forever.

Can you change your character's appearance in Darktide?

As of the Darktide launch beta, there is no way to change a character's appearance once you exit the character creator. You're stuck with the face you designed. That includes aspects like facial hair, tattoos and scars, too.

You can change your outfit by unlocking Darktide's cosmetic items , but it's going to be your same mean old mug underneath.

Warhammer 40K is a universe of high technology, however—surely they'd have figured out some casual plastic surgery, right? Or at least, like, barbershops?

Well, based on some of the currently inaccessible areas of Darktide's hub world, the Mourningstar, it seems likely that you will be able to change your Darktide character's appearance once the full game launches.

(Image credit: Fatshark)

Take a stroll around the Mourningstar and you'll find this room across from the weapons shop. The desk is manned by the Warhammer 40K equivalent of a back alley doctor, and behind him you can see a number of freaky looking surgical chairs waiting for willing patients. If Warhammer has sadistic dentists, this is the room of their dreams.

Anyway, the point is: this sure looks like the place you'd go to get your face carved up. Hopefully when the full game launches, this sketchy doctor's office will offer players the ability to change their appearance. Based on Darktide's features, I can't think of any other purpose this room is more likely to serve.

Just staying alive in Warhammer's already harsh enough—no one should have to regret their haircut while they're doing it.