Where to find Zarium Accolade in Warframe

Getting Zarium Accolade in Warframe isn't too difficult, if you know where to look. Or, rather, listen. The bounty that asks you to find this resource becomes available after you've started the new The Angels of the Zariman missions, but quite a few of us are having trouble tracking it down. I'm here to help.

Angels of the Zariman is Warframe's newest update and it includes a new frame, the electric-powered ballerina, Gyre, and player housing. There are also new endless modes along with more quests and story to get stuck into. But since you probably know all that by now, here's what you're actually looking for: In this Warframe Zarium Accolade guide, you'll find out how to find the resource and return it to Melica so you can complete this pesky bounty.

Warframe Zarium Accolade: How to find and take it to Melica

The bounty in question will be unlocked once you've completed the main Angels of the Zariman quest. Once you've done that you'll be able to take on the bounty and try the Zarium missions you'll need to get the resource.

During these missions, check your minimap for pink marks: these highlight the locations of Cephalon Terminals. Search around for the Zarium Accolade location found nearby—you'll know you're in the right place because you'll also get a ringing sound. An example of the Zarium Accolade and the ringing sound feature in the video above, courtesy of Hugo CR976. Some players on Reddit have found that terminals aren't spawning or there is no bounty objective where they should be. If that's the case, you may need to restart.

Once you've found one you're free to turn it in at a Cephalon Terminal to complete the bounty, in exchange for a Voidplume Quill.