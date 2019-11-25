How to quickly build your Railjack fuselage in Warframe

Warframe Cubic Diodes are a new resource added to the game as part of the recent Rising Tide update. That means you have to find out afresh how to get them. In the new update, players now have the opportunity to build their own spaceships, otherwise knows as Railjacks. In these player-built beasts you can take part in ship-to-ship battles with a real-life crew.

But, before you reach for your ship captain hat, you need to build it first, and unfortunately for you, you need to find the parts. That's where collecting Warframe Cubic Diodes come in. First, you'll need to build a dry dock, but once that's constructed, you can start searching for materials. So, without further ado, here's how to get one of the most precious new Warframe Railjack resources, and fast.

How to farm Cubic Diodes in Warframe

100 Cubic Diodes are needed to construct your Railjack's fuselage. They drop after you kill Eximus units on the Grineer Shipyard tileset on Ceres. They drop around five to ten Cubic Diodes on death.

The most efficient way to farm for Cubic Diodes is by playing endless missions: more enemies means more items to pick up. The best type of missions to farm Cubic Diodes the fastest are Defence missions such as Seimeni and Casta, as these missions generate more waves of Eximus. The Mobile Defence node called Kiste is another great way to farm Cubic Nodes as the mission has a higher Prosecutor spawn rate, and Prosecutors are considered Ecimus units.

Once you have all the Cubic Diodes your heart (and your future fuselage) desires, that's one resource you can check off your shopping list. You still need to get 1,000,000 Credits, 3000 Warframe Plastids, 15,000 Rubedo, and 30 Neural Sensors.

The fuselage then take 12 hours to build, but there's no way of hastening the process. After you have finally collected all the right ship parts your Railjack will be completed. Ship battles won't be available until the Empyrean expansion, but at least your battleship is prepped and ready to go.