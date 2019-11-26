How to build your Railjack in Warframe

The Warframe Rising Tide quest is now playable, and it lets you craft and pilot your own Railjacks with real-life buds. You can't fly these immense battleshipa yet, but you can find the parts and build it before you start ship-to-ship fisticuffs and bossing your crew around.

Before starting the mission you need to have built a Dry Dock and have researched the Railjack Cephalon. Dry Docks are part of a Clan Dojo so you will need to have joined a Clan if you have not already done so. Once your dock is complete you will have access to two consoles—one of those consoles allows you to start researching Cephalon Cy, a no-nonsense AI for your ship. Completing these two objectives, plus The Second Dream quest, lets you begin the Warframe Rising Tide quest on the bottom right of your Codex.

Cephalon Cy tells you where the Railjack parts you need are and what components you need to repair them. There are six in total: the Fuselage, Propulsion System, Port Nacelle, Starboard Nacelle, Tail Section, and the Engine Cowling. Want to find out the quickest ways to construct them? Then scroll on ahead, dear Tenno.

How to complete the Warframe Rising Tide quest

Your first stop is Mars: that's where you can find the the Fuselage. The mission—in which you defend the part as you scan it—will be marked on your navigation screen when you click on the red planet. You need to make sure that no enemies get near the Fuselage and that you kill the two Sentient Drones that attempt to intervene.

When you're done, go to the extraction point and return to your dry dock. Here Cephalon Cy will tell you the resources you need to repair the Fuselage:

1,000,000 Credits

100 Cubic Diodes

3000 Plastids

15,000 Rubedo

30 Neural Sensors

If you're having trouble finding Cubic Diodes, check out our guide on how to farm Warframe Cubic Diodes. Fixing the Fuselage takes 12 hours and can't be sped up with premium currency. We also have some tips to help you farm farm Warframe Plastids if you're stuck on that.

The mission to get the Propulsion System is very similar to the Fuselage part. The propulsion system is found on Earth. You know the drill: find the marked mission on one of the nodes, defend against enemy waves while you scan, and take out Sentient Drones. Then back to your dry dock you go. Here's what you need to repair it:

1,000,000 Credits

60 Carbides

1000 Cryotic

30 Orokin Cells

20,000 Nano Spores

Like Cubic Diodes, Carbides are also new to Warframe in the Rising Tide update. They drop when you kill Eximus on the Shipyard tileset on Ceres. The propulsion system takes twelve hours to repair.

The Port Nacelle can be found on Lua, and the mission plays out just like they did for the Fuselage and Propulsion System parts. This difference is that some Battalysts show up, so bring some heavy artillery with you and aim for their weak spot. That's their heads, by the way: your ammunition merely passes through their chest.

When the scan is done, extract and return to the Dojo. Install it and a list will display what you'll need to repair the Port Nacelle.

1,000,000 Credits

60 Carbides

5,000 Circuits

27,000 Alloy Plate

200 Control Module

Now Cephelon Cy sends you to Venus for another scanning mission. Follow the marker on your navigator and keep the area clear of enemies. Note: the missions missions escalate enemy numbers, so watch out for Drones and Battalysts. Finish the scan and make your way back to the dry dock. You'll need the following to repair it:

1,000,000 Credits

100 Pustrels

500 Fieldron Samples

50 Morphics

35 Neurodes

Pustrels are another new resource that arrived with the Warframe Rising Tide update. and can be mined on the Plains of Eidolon and only drop while farming Red Veins Ore. The repair of the Starboard Nacelle, again, takes twelve hours.

Next, the tail section is found on Sedna, and it's the same mission process as the other parts. Find. Scan. Defend. Go back to your dry dock and install the tail section to see what you'll need to repair this section of the ship:

1,000,000 Credits

80 Copernics

10,000 Ferrite

4500 Polymer Bundle

15 Argon Crystals

Copernic is another new resource in Rising Tide and can be mined on Orb Vallis, but it only drops while farming Red Veins Ore. Argon Crystals are a tricky source because they can decay, meaning the total number you have in your inventory will halve every 24 hours so farm them and use them straight away. They can be found in missions in the Void.

Your six-planet tour ends here, with Europa being your last stop. It's the final destination of resource gathering, so prepare for a frantic fight. It's the same structure as before but there will be more brutal enemies—read: more Battalysts. When you've slain them all, head back to your Dry Dock to see the list for the Engine Cowling:

1,000,000 Credits

40 Copernics

500 Detonite Ampule

10,000 Ferrite

10,000 Salvage

After all that running around you should have everything you need to build your Railjack. Using them in battle won't be available until the Empyrean expansion, err, lands, but you've put all the work in you can to get a head start when ship-to-ship scraps finally arrive in Warframe.