Why am I strangely drawn to this 'OMG!' PC case?

Just as your choice of clothing might say something about you and what you're into—if you're wearing a Metallica t-shirt, you're probably a fan of heavy metal—so might your PC case. The question is, what kind of message does Xigmatek's new OMG! chassis convey?

Maybe it's mocking your choice of hardware—now would not a good time to buy a $1,200 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, for example, when Ampere is rumored to kill the cost of ray tracing. Or perhaps it's marveling at your cable management skills.

I cannot tell you why this case exists, or what it means. Nevertheless, for some odd reason I find myself strangely drawn to it. As in, I would actually build a PC inside this thing. Whatever that means about me or my aesthetic tastes, so be it. I also once owned Lian Li's PC-777B, a snail-shaped chassis that made our list of the eight ugliest PC gaming cases.

All I know is Xigamtek's OMG! case made me laugh, followed by a bit of failed introspection. I wonder if Andy Chalk was this conflicted when admitting to liking Cougar's Conquer 2, a case that reminded me of Keith Courage in Alpha Zones for the Turbo Grafx-16 (fist-bump if you remember that game).

(Image credit: Xigmatek)

OMG, I haven't even talked about the actual features yet. To start with, this is a small form factor chassis with support for micro-ATX and mini-ITX motherboards. That means you can't stick a regular ATX motherboard inside. You could try—YOLO, after all—but you'd only end up spouting obscenities that are NSFW.

The "OMG!" on the front panel is made of mesh, so cool air can pass through. There's also some vented separation between the front panel and main section of case to allow air into the system. You can stick a pair of 140mm or 120mm fans behind the front panel, or up to a 240mm liquid cooling radiator. Additionally, there's room for a 240mm rad up top, and a 120mm in the back.

If sticking with cooling fans, you can have up to five throughout the case (two 140mm/120mm in the front, two 120mm up top, and one 120mm in the back). For storage, you get two 2.5-inch SSD bays and two 3.5-inch HDD bays. Not bad for an SFF case.

Front panel connectors consist of two USB 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 port, and separate 3.5mm headphone and microphone ports. These are flanked by a power button, reset button, and activity LED.

What you won't find is any RGB lighting, a rarity these days. Unbelievable, right? Perhaps that's why it's called OMG! Hopefully it's in reference to a killer price, which has not been announced yet.

