This case reminds me of Keith Courage for the Turbo Grafx-16

You have to hand it to Cougar, the company is like a honey badger when it comes to designing outlandish cases on occasion. There was the Challenger, which made our list of the eight ugliest PC gaming cases we've ever seen, and the original Conquer. If these designs tickle your fancy, then good news, Cougar's newly minted Conquer 2 is perhaps its...boldest design yet.

I won't name names, but at least one person at PC Gamer digs the design of the Conquer 2 (it was Andy Chalk). A few others shared quite the opposite opinion, and most everyone else kept quiet, perhaps trying to process what they were seeing when I shared the photo you see above. They could have been bleaching their eyes out, for all I know.

To me, it's reminiscent of Keith Courage in Alpha Zones for the Turbo Grafx-16, when he dons the Nova suit. If that's before your time, I'm sorry, there's not much I can think of that bears much resemblance to the Conquer 2. (Feel free to share your own examples in the comments section, though!)

Equally bold to the design is Cougar's description of the case.

"Conquer 2's unique metal framing design breaks away from traditional cases. Its stylish and dynamic looks makes your creations unlimited," Cougar says.

(Image credit: Cougar)

If nothing else, it's somewhat innovative. The case features a detachable sub-frame to make it easier to build a PC inside this thing. A lot of the exterior pieces are removable, too, allowing users to "customize and modify the case," Cougar says.

This is a full-tower PC case. It has two 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch drive bays, though the former can be converted into the latter if you want. For cooling, it comes with a single fan pre-installed into one of the two front 120mm fan mounts, plus there are three more mounts up top. Alternately, users can install up to a 360mm liquid cooling radiator up top and/or a 240mm radiator in the front.

It's a fairly standard set of features, in a decidedly non-standard design. As for when the case will be available and at what price, Cougar has not revealed those details yet.