Here's where to find The Music Locker in GTA Online

Wondering where The Music Locker is in GTA Online? The 1.52 Cayo Perico Heist update that dropped on December 15 has introduced new weapons and vehicles—including the impressive GTA Online Kosatka submarine HQ—new radio stations, and the Heist itself which takes place on the titular Cayo Perico, the private island of notorious drug dealer, El Rubio.

The new Music Locker Underground Club was also added with the update and you may be wondering where to find the club and what it actually offers. So, if you've just jumped into Los Santos to see what all the fuss is about with the Cayo Perico Heist update, read on in this GTA The Music Locker guide to find out.

GTA The Music Locker location: Where to find the underground club

The Music Locker is the new Underground Club located in East Vinewood in Los Santos and, as the name might suggest, it can be found directly beneath the Diamond Casino and Resort. If you're unsure of the exact location, look for the diamond icon on the map. You'll need to visit the club and speak to Miguel Madrazo to get started with the Cayo Perico Heist.

The Underground Club boasts two bars, is home predominantly to house and techno, and even has its own radio station. So even when you're off planning your Heist or hunting down the GTA antenna locations for the new Still Slipping collectable mission, you'll still be able to enjoy the sights and sounds The Music Locker has to offer.

The Music Locker Underground Club is open to every resident of Los Santos but if you want to party in style, buying a Penthouse will give you access to table service in the VIP section of the club and allow you to mingle with the high-flyers. The Music Locker Underground Club opened with a set from Moodymann and upcoming acts include electronic music from Keinemusik and old-school house from Palms Trax.