How to get the Kosatka submarine in GTA Online

Wondering how to get the GTA Online Kosatka submarine? If you're planning on taking part in the Cayo Perico Heist that launched today in GTA Online, you'll first need to fork out a tidy sum to get the Kosatka, and start making your plans.

The new Kosatka submarine will play a pretty big role and act as your headquarters while you figure out exactly how you're going to execute the new Heist. But even so, you may be wondering if the cost of the submarine HQ is worth it. Check out my breakdown of the GTA Cayo Perico Heist payout for more on that. So, if it's worth the financial investment—as well as your time—read on to find out the GTA Online Kosatka submarine cost.

GTA Online Kosatka submarine price: How to get the new HQ

You can buy the Kosatka submarine HQ for $2.2 million from Warstock Cache and Carry.

That's the base cost. You'll also be able to splash out with various upgrades such as a Weapon Workshop, Guided Missiles, or a Sonar Station, to name just a few. And if the interior decor isn't to your liking, you can customise that, too. To fully upgrade your submarine HQ, you're looking at somewhere in the region of $9 million.

Before you rush off to make your purchase, you'll first need to speak to Miguel Madrazo who can be found in the new nightclub, The Music Locker, located under The Diamond Casino. Once he's told you his plans for the heist on Cayo Perico, you're free to head to Warstock Cache and Carry.

As I'm sure you can imagine, the size of the Kosatka is pretty impressive—almost as impressive as its price tag. You can pilot this vast sub manually or you can opt to fast travel if steering such a large vessel feels a little daunting. If you happen to lose the Kosatka and are unable to remember where you last parked it, you can check it's not in storage via the Services menu. This also houses the option to call a Dinghy to actually get you out to your shiny new submarine HQ.