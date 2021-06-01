We're getting a Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remaster later this year

Several months after Crytek remastered the first Crysis game, the studio has announced Crysis 2 and 3 are also due to follow suit later this year.

The two remastered sequels will be available to buy separately or included with the original Crysis Remastered as part of an all-in-one bundle. The first remaster hit PC back in September, with some nice ray-tracing and a tongue-in-cheek 'Can it run Crysis' mode—though thankfully the regular graphics settings weren't as system-melting as the original game. The remaster strangely omitted a few things present in its first iteration, though things like leaning and a quickthrow key for grenades were later added back in.

A remastered Crysis 2 was teased—and then basically confirmed—over on the Crysis Twitter account earlier this month, simply tweeting out the line "they used to call me Prophet." It was then followed up by some very remastered-looking screenshots, essentially turning the tease into a full-blown announcement.

Crytek has kept fairly hush about a Crysis 3 remaster though, so it's nice to see the entire trilogy get remastered. Evan scored both Crysis 2 and 3 fairly well when he reviewed them quite a long time ago—Crysis 2 scored a cool 89, while Crysis 3 gained a slightly lower but still respectable 81.

Both the Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remasters are due on PC sometime in "Fall 2021." Considering Crysis Remastered's Epic Games Store exclusivity, it seems likely that's where we'll see Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered, too.