Crysis 2 Remastered tease turns up on Twitter

By

Crytek tweeted a not-too-subtle reference to the 2011 shooter, and then followed up with a screenshot.

Crysis 2
(Image credit: Crytek)

A year ago, Crytek let slip (and then confirmed) that it was working on a remastered version of Crysis, the nanosuit-powered FPS that was originally released in 2007. Now it looks like the sequel is in for the same treatment.

"They used to call me Prophet" is a line spoken by Major Laurence "Prophet" Barnes near the beginning of Crysis 2. Prophet was also a major character in the original Crysis as the commanding officer of Raptor Team, and despite his death in Crysis 2 (sorry for the spoiler, but it's been ten years) he also plays a major role in Crysis 3.

In case there was any doubt, Crytek followed up with another tweet featuring a screenshot from Crysis 2:

A Crysis 2 remaster isn't exactly unexpected. The first one went over reasonably well, and this would be an opportunity to address some of its shortcomings, like a lack of quicksaves. It'd also be a great way for shooter fans who missed it the first time around to get caught up: The Crysis games aren't quite essential shooters, but they are dumb, silly fun—the kind of lightweight FPS you can jump in and out of when you've got a little time to waste and want to spend it blowing things up. 

I've reached out to Crytek to ask what's going on, and will update if I receive a reply.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
