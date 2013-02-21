Popular

Watch the Watch Dogs gameplay demo from today's Sony presser

By

watchdogs2

Today's PlayStation 4 reveal didn't linger on hardware much, instead boasting a string of big launch (or near-launch?) games. One of those is Ubisoft's Watch Dogs, which we previously confirmed will be coming to PC as well. A gameplay demo from the event gives us our best look since the E3 demo, showing hero Aiden Pearce using his wireless hack-o-matic to clear paths as he chases down and beats a criminal, then parkours away from the police.

"Suggested Action: Catch the criminal" reads the UI after he tracks down the violent stalker. Seems like a good plan, UI.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
See comments